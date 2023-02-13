Violinist Daniel Kepel: 4-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Early Access Music Project: "Winter Songs and Stories" with guitarist and vocalist Brian Kay, Baroque violinist David McCormick, bagpiper and vocalist Peter Walker and storyteller Sara Walker, 7:30 p.m., Stone Chapel of Church of Our Saviour at 1165 E. Rio Road, (703) 587-0483, $25 general admission, $10 students' and economic need tickets.