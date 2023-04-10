The Tallis Scholars: 50th-Anniversary Tour for Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, sold out, keep checking for tickets released by subscribers.
UVa Engagements Presents: Bearing Witness with Eze Amos: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
LYAO Stand-Up Showcase with Winston Hodges and Jenny Questell: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, general admission seated show with standing room for late arrivals.