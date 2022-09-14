 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 15

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Root Cellar Remedy: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

John Shanesy and The Accommodation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Pride Trivia Night: Four rounds of trivia focused on LGBTQ history and fun facts, Firefly Restaurant and Game Room, for ages 16 and older, no cover, reservations recommended at (434) 202-1050.

Dutch trumpeter Eric Vloeimans and American master accordionist Will Holshouser: 7:30 p.m., Irving  Theater at 225 W. Water St., $30, $25 advance, $20 for Charlottesville Jazz Society members.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring Raphael Bell, Gregory Beyer, I-Jen Fang, Jennifer Frautschi, Johnny Gandelsman, Eric Lamb, Raman Ramakrishnan and Timothy Summers: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

The Nude Party with Pearl Charles: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $16 advance.

