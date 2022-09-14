Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 15

"Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) was chosen as Virginia Library of the Year in large part for the way they celebrated and honored their 100 years of public library service, while acknowledging the roots of that century of service were in a segregated system which didn't serve non-white community members," VLA stated. In its fiscal year 2022, JMRL circulated more than 1.6 million items and presented more than 1,300 programs that were attended by more than 33,000 people.