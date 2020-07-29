Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

Socially Distant Trivia Night with trivia master Andy Marshall: 6-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, masks required, reservations required.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Mercy Trail: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, reservations required.

