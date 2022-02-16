Best Bets for Thursday, Feb. 17

The Cadillac Three show planned for tonight at Jefferson Theater has been postponed. (800) 594-8499.
Conversations in the first episode of "Friends" regarding Ross's ex-wife, Carol Willick, were deleted, causing fans of the show to express their anger on social media.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Tchaikovsky and Copland, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $20%…
As his rendition of "Lose Yourself" ended, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Bob Saget's family says the comedian bumped his head and thought nothing of it before going to bed. A doctor explains what to do if you sustain a serious head injury.
Valentine’s Sunday Brunch with harpist Vicky Lee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $75 per person.
"We're really sort of the canary, and, in a funny way, it's an honor."
Whether you want to win Wordle with as few guesses as possible or just want to figure out the right word before running out of turns, a scholar offers tips.
No film had a bigger Oscar surprise this week than “House of Gucci.”
LOS ANGELES — There promises to be plenty of “California Love” when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar combine Sund…
