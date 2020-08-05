You are the owner of this article.
Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6
Best Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» Alex Arbaugh in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 6-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

» Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Unsuitables: 6-8:30 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, reservations required.

