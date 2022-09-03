Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 4

Live Music in the Orchard: Phil Casey: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio with Mo Safren: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
John and Brian Rimel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Host Battle with Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10., must be 16 or older.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Adia Victoria: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $79 gold circle, $65 lower orchestra reserved, $49 general admission.