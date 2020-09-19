Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 20

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Love the Lake Festival: With live music, classic and show cars, food trucks, art and craft vendors, volleyball and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pleasants Landing at 349 Pleasants Landing Road in Bumpass, (703) 856-5030, rain or shine, free.
Rattlebag: 1-5 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
