Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 18

Live Music in the Orchard: Zuzu's Hot 5: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival featuring Ayn Balija, Raphael Bell, Gregory Beyer, I-Jen Fang, Alex Fortes, Jennifer Frautschi, Johnny Gandelsman, Eric Lamb, Raman Ramakrishnan and Timothy Summers: 3 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at University of Virginia, (434) 295-5395, $25, $18, $6 youths and students ages 6 and older.

Persimmon Tree Players: "Duets," a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 5:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week's performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)

Music on the Patio with 2 Wishes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Pride Street Festival and Fun Day: Featuring performers, vendors, and more, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Artist": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 25 cents.

FarAway: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

