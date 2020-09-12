 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 13
0 comments

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 13

Only $5 for 5 months

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

The Burkes (Caroline and Jason): 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jodie Davis: 1-5 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa professor's new rap album prompts deeper examination of form and future
Music

UVa professor's new rap album prompts deeper examination of form and future

Add to the workload the complications of getting meaningful work done during a pandemic, and the result is hip-hop scholarship that helps capture a moment of history. And to talk plainly about complex issues in unprecedented times, Carson had to not only challenge accepted scholarly forms, but also tackle the idea of form itself.

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 6

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert