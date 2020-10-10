 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, Oct. 11
Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

Vines & Bines Fest with Bald Top Brewery: Noon to 6 p.m., music by Midlife Crisis Band from 2:30 t0 5:30 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Apple Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $10, $5 ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger, reservations required. Continues Oct. 17-18.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: Noon-3 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Unsuitables: 3-6 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Virginia Film Festival blends virtual screenings and talks with drive-in movies

Virtual All-Access Passes are $65, $45 for students and free for University of Virginia students through the Arts$ program; they're on sale now at virginiafilmfestival.org/passes. Single tickets, $8, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Admission to the Drive-In Movies is $25 per vehicle, and tickets go on sale at noon Thursday at virginiafilmfestival.org. Virtual Special Presentation events are free; registration begins at noon Thursday at virginiafilmfestival.org. 

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close
Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — In the latest blow to the beleaguered film industry, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. is temporarily shuttering its locations Thursday due to a lack of blockbusters on the calendar and major domestic markets like New York remaining closed.

