 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 1
0 comments

Best Bets for Sunday, Nov. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» Das Homage: Celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “Let It Be” album, 3-6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for Oct. 25

» The following online events will be presented this week by Jefferson-Madison Regional library branches. Learn about the events in detail and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert