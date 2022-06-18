Best Bets for Sunday, June 19

Live Music in the Orchard: Jackson, Pendergrass and Townsend: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Late-Night Comedy in the Orchard: Herron Comedy: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Father’s Day Cigar & Wine Pairing: Noon-6 p.m., music by Local Vocals from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: Andy Grammer — The Art of Joy Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $69.75 gold circle, $54.75, $44.75, $34.75.
People are also reading…
Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters, and The Soul Rebels: 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $50 general admission.