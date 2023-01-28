Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 29

Clarinetist Jiyeon Choi in UVa Chamber Music Series: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for ages 6 to 18.
Two of Us — Acoustic Beatles Duo: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
“The River”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors, sold out.
Paramount Presents: Tom Papa 2023 Comedy Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $49.75, $34.75, $29.75.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
