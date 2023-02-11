Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
“Spring Break”: A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 2:30 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15.
Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: "Masterworks 3: Forces of Nature," works by Beethoven, Thorvaldsdottir and Ravel, 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $10 students.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "The Notebook": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths ages 12 and younger.
People are also reading…
Charlottesville Ballet: "UpFront: Heartbeats" with violinist Danielle Wiebe Burke and pianist Shelby Sender, 2 and 5 p.m., Studio Theatre at 29 North, $30, $25 students, seniors and military, $20 children.