Best Bets for Sunday, Dec. 11

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick & Aaron Olwell: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Violet”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Paramount Presents: Eighth annual Brew & Buddy Run and “Elf” screening: Run at 4:20 p.m., film screening at 6:15 p.m.,  Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25 for both, $8 film only for adults, $6 film only for youths.

WinterSong: Presented by The Front Porch and Rivanna River Company, music by Tara Mills Band from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by caroling with The Front Porch, Rivanna River Company, free, food and beverages will be sold.

Poetry Live! Showcase: Fifth installment of Live Arts’s showcase series hosted by James Cole, 7 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested.

"What's the Score?" Classical Quiz Show: Play from home or in person, 9 a.m., WTJU Stage at 2244 Ivy Road, (434) 924-0885, free. 

"Wintergreen Wonderland" with The Virginia Consort: Concert at 4 p.m., Holiday Hour festivities begin before the concert, Rockfish Valley Community Center, wintergreen-music.org, $35, free for ages 12 and younger. Residents of Albemarle and Nelson counties get local-resident discounts.

