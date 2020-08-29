 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 30
Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

