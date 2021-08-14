Best Bets for Sunday, Aug, 15

“All in the Timing”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.
Mojo Pie Trio: 3-5:30 p.m., Raclette Man food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Lockn’ Farm: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Acoustic at 3 p.m., The Slip at 5:15 p.m. and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m., Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Fork in the Road Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
