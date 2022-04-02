 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Sunday, April 3

  • 0

Music on the Patio with Ryan Hollander: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Outdoor Series: “A Fairy Tale Gathering” featuring Charlottesville Ballet: Original narrated ballet by Emily Hartka, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

“The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch”: PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

The Midlife Crisis Band: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tre Charles: 2-4 p.m. Selvedge Brewing, (434) 270-0555.

