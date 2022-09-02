Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Miles Pearce: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Johnny B and the Goodes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
First Saturday Bachata — Salsa Social: 4 p.m., Grace Estate Winery, free.
Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival: Entertainment, food trucks, wine, beer and arts and crafts vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Main Street in Madison, (540) 948-4455, free.
Waasi with Caydrik, Joseph Noah and Count Slick: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.