Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 24

Live Music in the Orchard: Old Soul Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

12th annual Central Virginia Star Party: Includes telescope observation, hands-on astronomy activities and food by Mobilee Delicious, 6-10 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: Opening concert of 48th season, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10.

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., food available from The Raclette Man, Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Fall Seafood Saturday with South Canal Street: Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch oysters are featured, 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free of younger than 21, reservations recommended

Ramona and the Holy Smokes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

"Love the Color of Your Butterfly" with soprano and Victory Hall Opera founding member Janinah Burnett: Band includes Keith Brown on piano, Luques Curtis on bass and Terreon "Tank" Gully on drums, 8 p.m., Fry's Spring Beach Club Ballroom, $40, $20 students, at door; $35 and $15 online.

David Kulund and Adam Long: Thrill of the Grill food truck will be there, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted. Venue closes at 5:30 p.m.

Paramount Presents: Whitney Cummings — Touch Me Tour: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$54;75, $39.75, $34.75 and $24.75.

Drag Bonanza: 1-Year Anniversary Show hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: With Shirley Burns, Nutz N Boltz Pop and Emmi Holsagol, 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Persimmon Tree Players: “Duets,” a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville, $68-$12. 

Women in Film edition of Indie Short Film Series: 7:30 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre. isfswomeninfilm.eventbrite.com, $20.

