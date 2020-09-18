 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 19
Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 19

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» One Love: A Night of Unity and Reggae: Featuring Greg Ward and iRon Lion on vocals with Gabe Gavin and Rob Hubbard, 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, all ages. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited.

» Music on the Patio with Smokin’ Trout: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

» Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD: Encore of Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

» FarAway: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

» Badlands: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

» John Bullard: Chamber music for banjo to open Piedmont Virginia Community College’s new fine arts and performance season, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theater at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $8, $6 seniors and students. Attendance limited to 100.

