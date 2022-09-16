 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 17

  • 0

Live Music in the Orchard: Uncle Pen: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Persimmon Tree Players: "Duets," a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week's performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)

Music on the Patio with Scuffletown: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Jen Tal Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Yola with Jac Ross: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $33, $27.50 advance. Rescheduled from Feb. 13.

People are also reading…

The Swon Brothers: 7:30 p.m., Louisa Arts Center's Cooke-Haley Theater, (540) 967-5200, $35.

Kat & The Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Wavelength: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Heavy Heavy with Erin & The Wildfire: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.

Cville Sabroso Festival: Celebration of Latin American art, music, dance and food, 2-9 p.m., Booker T. Washington Park, free.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 11

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills, noon-2 p.m., and Irish music, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservati…

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

Play puts mathematician Emmy Noether in the spotlight

When "Diving into Math with Emmy Noether" is presented at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cabell Hall Auditorium in Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia, audience members can learn more about a mathematician whose work helped solve one of the central problems in Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick facing $40 million lawsuit over alleged fake lottery scam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert