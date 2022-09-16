Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Uncle Pen: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.
Persimmon Tree Players: "Duets," a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week's performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)
Music on the Patio with Scuffletown: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended
Jen Tal Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
Yola with Jac Ross: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $33, $27.50 advance. Rescheduled from Feb. 13.
The Swon Brothers: 7:30 p.m., Louisa Arts Center's Cooke-Haley Theater, (540) 967-5200, $35.
Kat & The Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Wavelength: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Heavy Heavy with Erin & The Wildfire: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.
Cville Sabroso Festival: Celebration of Latin American art, music, dance and food, 2-9 p.m., Booker T. Washington Park, free.