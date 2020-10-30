 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 31
Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» Halloween Boograss bluegrass jam event: Includes outdoor Halloween activities, live music and food, Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges, (303) 877-9659, no admission fee.

» Superbad Halloween with Disco Risque: 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $20, sold out. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.

» Music, Halloween and Howl Party with Bennie Dodd Band: Noon to 9 p.m. with Halloween activities, music from 2 to 5 p.m. and late-night howling at the full moon, BBQU food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. If reserving a spot for the Howl party, choose 6 p.m. as your reservation time.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: Disney’s “Rosemary’s Baby”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.

» Chardonnay: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

» Deja Vu: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

