Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 3

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
» Celebrate DuCard’s 10th Anniversary with music by Local Vocals: Noon to 6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, food and wine sold separately, reservations recommended.
» Apple Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $10, $5 ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger, reservations required. Continues Oct. 10-11 and Oct. 17-18.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Gimme Shelter”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths 12 and younger.
» Dave Lange: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
