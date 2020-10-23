Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 24

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Spread Out! A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase: With headliner Nick Deez and Big Tom Anderson, Kim Villamera and Liz Carr, hosted by Heather Kilburn, 7:30-9:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.
Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep with Scuffletown: Noon to 6 p.m., music from 1 to 5 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Disney’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Jon Spear Band: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
