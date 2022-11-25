 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Saturday, Nov. 26

  • 0

Live Music in the Orchard: The Wavelength Trio: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Otra Vez: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Official Chamomile & Whiskey After-Party with Boxed Lunch: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

People are also reading…

Chamomile & Whiskey — A Friendsgiving Revue with special guests Dropping Julia: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $48 for four-pack of tickets.

Paramount Presents: 2022 World Cup — Mexico vs. Argentina: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advanc, general admission seated show, must be 16 or older.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ready to fight hunger? Stick a fork in it

Ready to fight hunger? Stick a fork in it

Jake Van Yahres' work, which is 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide, can be seen Thursday in Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., when more than 15,000 people are expected to gather for the annual America's Trot for Hunger. 

Charlottesville chef serves up hope on 'The Big Brunch'

Charlottesville chef serves up hope on 'The Big Brunch'

"The Big Brunch" can be seen on HBO Max, with the first three episodes available Thursday. The next three episodes will be released on Nov. 17 and the final two on Nov. 24. A free local viewing party has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Vinegar Hill Theatre. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Artists who have changed offensive song lyrics: Lizzo, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert