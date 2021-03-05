Best Bets for Saturday, March 6

Music on the Patio with Paul Norfleet: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Princess Bride”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Jes Jams: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Bailey Hayes: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!