Best Bets for Saturday, June 18

Music on the Patio with The Weedeaters: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Fae Festival: Inaugural urban Renaissance faire, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Ix Art Park, $25 weekend pass, $15 admission to festival and The Looking Glass indoor immersive art museum, $10 festival admission only.
Father's Day Weekend with Bomar & Ritter: Noon-4 p.m., Just a Bite food truck will be there, Elite Stixx Cigar Tent available, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.
The Skip Castro Band: 7:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., presented by Louisa Arts Center at Louisa County Firemen's Fairgrounds, (540) 967-5200, rain-or-shine event; bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort, $26.
The Paramount and Compass Creative Dramatics Present: "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland": 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $10.50, $5.50 youths.
Kate Bollinger with Lael Neale: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $15 advance.