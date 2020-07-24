Editor's note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues' additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

The Art of Drag: 8-10:30 p.m., outdoor piazza at IX Art Park, $12, $10 advance, reservations required.

Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, no cover.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Watch Now: Related Video

The weirdest Airbnbs to add to your bucket list

Load comments