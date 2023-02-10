Music in the Orchard: Charlottesville Jazz Congregation: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: "Masterworks 3: Forces of Nature," works by Beethoven, Thorvaldsdottir and Ravel, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $10 students.

“Spring Break”: A TAP (Teen Arts Project) production, 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $15. Masks are required at this performance.

Charlottesville Ballet: "UpFront: Heartbeats" with violinist Danielle Wiebe Burke and pianist Shelby Sender, 1 p.m., Studio Theatre at Ix Art Park, $30, $25 students, seniors and military, $20 children.

Charlottesville Ballet: "UpFront: Heartbeats" with violinist Danielle Wiebe Burke and pianist Shelby Sender, 7:30 p.m., Studio Theatre at 29 North, $30, $25 students, seniors and military, $20 children.

Indecision with special guest Sisters & Brothers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499 $20, $18 advance, $60 for ticket four-pack.

“The River”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $27, $22 students and seniors.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Old Soul: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Three To Go: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Susto with Dogwood Tales: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.