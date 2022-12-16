 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Lua Project: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Pat Anderson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Oratorio Society of Virginia: "Christmas at the Paramount," 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $54, $36, $29, $10 students.

Charlottesville Ballet: "The Nutcracker," 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $75. 11:30 a.m. show has sold out.

McHale & Justina: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mo Safren: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lord Nelson Holiday Party featuring Rob Cheatham & Co. and Chris Leggett: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Victory Hall Players: “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theatre in Scottsville, $15-$10.

