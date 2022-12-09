 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 10

Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Albemarle Symphony Orchestra: "Joy to the World: Christmas Music from Around the Globe," Christmas concert directed by Philip Clark, 6 p.m., Crozet Baptist Church, free.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Local Vocals: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Dan Tyminski featuring Gaven Largent with Chatham Rabbits: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $47-$33 reserved seating.

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Met Live in HD: “The Hours”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra: Fall Concert of string orchestra music, 3 p.m., Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Ivy, (434) 295-1617, $10 suggested donation.

Holiday Edition Drag Bonanza hosted by Miss Bebe Gunn and Cherry Poppins: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, general admission partially seated, must be 16 or older.

Zephyrus: "Carols by Candlelight," 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, (434) 963-4690, $20, $15 seniors, $5 all students. Credit card sales available in advance; cash and checks accepted at the door.

The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., University Baptist Church, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.

