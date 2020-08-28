 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29
0 comments

Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

Only $5 for 5 months

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

Charles Owens Trio: 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, all ages. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited to 50. Bad weather many postpone event.

Music on the Patio by Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Movies under the Stars drive-in screening of "Mary Poppins Returns": 8 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m., Orange Fireman Fairgrounds at 205 Caroline St. in Orange, (540) 920-9331, free but tickets required through Eventbrite, alcohol not permitted, outside food and non-alcoholic beverages allowed, concessions offered by Orange Volunteer Fire Company and Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company.

Paramount at the Movies screenings of ”Selma”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 23

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert