Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Charles Owens Trio: 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, all ages. Wear a mask; stay at least 6 feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited to 50. Bad weather many postpone event.
Music on the Patio by Jimmy O: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Movies under the Stars drive-in screening of "Mary Poppins Returns": 8 p.m., gates open at 7 p.m., Orange Fireman Fairgrounds at 205 Caroline St. in Orange, (540) 920-9331, free but tickets required through Eventbrite, alcohol not permitted, outside food and non-alcoholic beverages allowed, concessions offered by Orange Volunteer Fire Company and Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Paramount at the Movies screenings of ”Selma”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.
