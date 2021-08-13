Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 14

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Blue Quartz Winery and Shotwell Run Brewing Company, (540) 923-4048, no cover.
Second Saturday Concert by Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
“All in the Timing”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.
Pop a Cork with Harmony Wine: Art making and wine tasting with Matt Harmon of Harmony Wine, 6-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, 21 and older. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.
Cody Purvis and Jacob Bryant: Presented by 99.7 CYK, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $18 advance.
Joel Worford Music: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Lockn’ Farm: The Slip at 5:15 p.m., Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at 7:30 and 9 p.m. and JRad Plays Other S—t at 10:15 p.m., Late-Night Super-Jams hosted by John Medeski and Billy Martin in Garcia’s Forest, Lockn’ Farm in Arrington, $199 three-day general admission pass, $67.50 single-day tickets.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (2018): 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Midlife Crisis Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Ted Garber: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.