Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 14

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Blue Quartz Winery and Shotwell Run Brewing Company, (540) 923-4048, no cover.

Second Saturday Concert by Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“All in the Timing”: 8 p.m., Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15.

Pop a Cork with Harmony Wine: Art making and wine tasting with Matt Harmon of Harmony Wine, 6-10 p.m., IX Art Park, $20, 21 and older. Nasty weather cancels. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated; vaccination card must be presented at the box office.

Cody Purvis and Jacob Bryant: Presented by 99.7 CYK, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $22, $18 advance.

Joel Worford Music: 5-8 p.m., Firefly food truck will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.