Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

• Bill Adams: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover.

• Music on the Patio with Billy Brockman: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

• Paramount at the Movies screenings of ”The Shawshank Redemption”: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Summerland,' 'Cut Throat City,' & 'The Secret: Dare to Dream'

Load comments