Best Bets for Saturday, April 2

Jennifer Grim: Flute recital, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, free.

Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2:30-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Paulien Quartet: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Saved by the ‘90s: Rescheduled show, 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

Outdoor Series: Sensory-Friendly “Fairy Tale Gathering” featuring Charlottesville Ballet and Accessible Theatre Project: 11 a.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, free.

Outdoor Series: “Ballet + Symphony”: Collaborative outdoor concert featuring Charlottesville Ballet, Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia and Youth Orchestras of Central Virginia, 3 p.m., music by Youth Orchestras begins at 2:30 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, $20-$8.

University Dance Club Presents: “Tell Me You Love UDC”: 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

“The Mystery of the Muhammad Ranch”: PVCC Theatre and PVCC Drama Club, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $5. Play contains suggestive themes, flashing lights and gunshot sounds.

Mo Safren: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Dale and The ZDubs and Feel Free with Cougar Beatrice: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

