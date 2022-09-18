 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Monday, Sept. 19

Fozzy with No Resolve, GFM and Seventh Day Slumber: Jefferson Theater show has been canceled as a result of unforeseen circumstances. Refunds automatically will be processed from your point of sale. (800) 594-8499.

Marinus in the Vineyard concerts series: Intimate concert of Haydn's "Emperor Quartet" in the round with The Dover Quartet, 7:30 p.m., plus wine and BYOP (bring your own picnic) at 6:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, $25.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

My Morning Jacket with Joy Oladokun: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $55 general admission.

