A local chef is heading to “Hell’s Kitchen” — and not the restaurant in Norfolk. A place much more fiery. Ileana Gabrielle D’Silva, a sous chef at Casa Pearl in Williamsburg, will be on the season premiere of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” Thursday. The host is Gordon Ramsay, who is known for his multitude of cookbooks and international restaurants, as well as his quick temper. This season’s cooking ...