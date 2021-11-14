 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 15
Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 15

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. For Canned Food Drive Night, the player who brings in the most food to donate to community food closets will win a prize.

