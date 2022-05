English actor Daisy Edgar-Jones stars this summer in the big screen adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing." Delia Owens debut novel became an unlikely phenomenon thanks at least in part to Reese Witherspoon, who selected it for her book club in 2018 and, with longtime film executive Elizabeth Gabler, acquired the rights to produce a feature film. Edgar-Jones plays the part of Kya, a girl who grows up largely alone in the marshes of North Carolina. She said director Olivia Newman has "imbued the story with a lyricism and a fairy tale quality that’s so beautiful.” The film opens in theaters nationwide on July 15.