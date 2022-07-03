 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Monday, July 4

4th of July Music on the Patio with The Ronnie Johnson Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

July 4 Celebration: Music by South Canal Street from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sycamore Picnic Pavilion, pony rides from 4 to 8 p.m., Madison County’s fireworks at 9 to 9:15 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, free, bring lawn chairs. Parking donations will benefit Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Reds, Whites & Bluegrass Celebration with music by Tara Mills Band: Noon-4 p.m., Popitos Pizza, Just a Bite food and Twisted Biscuit truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341.

60th annual Independence Day Celebration & Naturalization Ceremony: 9 a.m., Piedmont Virginia Community College President Frank Friedman will speak to new citizens from around the world, music by Charlottesville Band and Charlottesville Opera, Monticello, free. Plan to arrive at 8 a.m. to allow time for parking and security. Parking is available at PVCC; register for a shuttle to Monticello online at monticello.org.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Scottsville Independence Day Parade and Celebration: 9 a.m., downtown Scottsville, followed by a car show at Dansey Field, live music in Dorrier Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and fireworks over the James River at dusk, (434) 531-6030, free.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

