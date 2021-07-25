Best Bets for Monday, July 26

Trivia Night with Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Performers and audience members will share something special. "They're also going to be experiencing something they've ever done before," Miriam Gordon-Stewart said.
Hotel rooms are already booked for the 4-day Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September. More than 180 bands will perform, including Anthrax, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Bush, Lamb of God, Cypress Hill, Seether, Ludacris, T-Pain, Body County, Lil John and Rev Run (from Run-DMC).
Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian with a feisty brand of standup comedy, has died. He was 93.
"For him to reach out and do that, I don't even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug," said the mother of one of the victims.
The rhinos at the Virginia Zoo have a new member of the family. A southern white rhinoceros — who doesn’t have a name just yet — was born July 11 to dad Sibindi and first-time mom Zina, bringing the zoo’s rhino population to four.
Eric Clapton said he won't perform at venues requiring COVID-19 vaccines after a UK announcement that vaccine passports will be mandatory at crowded venues.
On a field of mask-free, music-loving FloydFest revelers, a small table with a Virginia Department of Health banner was a relatively lonely sight.
Getting back with his friends in Film On Girls to prepare the 1980s covers they love gave Decker a boost that he couldn't wait to share.
Four local favorites are on Wine Spectator's list — Fleurie Restaurant, 1799 at The Clifton, Bizou and The Local Restaurant & Catering.
Tickets for the 22nd annual festival, presented by co-artistic directors Raphael Bell and Timothy Summers, will go on sale soon at cvillechambermusic.org.
