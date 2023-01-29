Best Bets for Monday, Jan. 30

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
"Three Bright Stars" will be released Tuesday on all streaming platforms.
The History Channel's "American Pickers" is headed to Virginia in March and is looking for people with private collections to be featured on the show.
Online tickets to DMB's 2023 summer tour are available to members of the band's Warehouse Fan Association at www.arehouse.davematthewsband.com, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards.
Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. Get that and more celeb news here.
The results are in for the most popular baby names in Virginia in 2022.
Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…
“Ramen is sort of a conundrum,” Andrew Centofante said. “It’s a soup, but it’s a whole meal. All these pieces that are wonderful on their own are great together.”
There are always a few big surprises and heartbreaks come Oscar nomination morning, but this year's batch seemed to have more than its fair share of shockers — good and bad.
"When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over," reads the reports.
