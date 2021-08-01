Best Bets for Monday, Aug. 2

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night with host Chris Alan: 8 p.m., sign up at 7:30 p.m., he Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.
TOKYO (AP) — At an Olympics aiming to set the highest level of television standards, the head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games is trying to banish overly sexualized images of female athletes.
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues rock trio's bearded figures, died at his Houston home, the band announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Scarlett Johansson is suing Walt Disney Co. over its streaming release of "Black Widow," saying it breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.
If you've missed the sense that attending weeknight shows feels like getting away with something, keep your sunscreen, water bottle and dancing shoes close at hand, because August promises to help you catch up on the musical connections you've been missing.
BERLIN (AP) — The annual Bayreuth opera festival has returned after a one-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, with a woman conducting for the first time in the 145-year history of the event.
What to watch this week, including Disney's 'Jungle Cruise,' A24's hotly anticipated 'The Green Knight,' a French action farce starring JCVD that just hit Netflix, 'The Last Mercenary,' and more!
Directed by Kristian Farga, "The Sopranos Sessions" takes a closer look at creator David Chase's series, which took home 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards during its six seasons on HBO.
Performers and audience members will share something special. "They're also going to be experiencing something they've ever done before," Miriam Gordon-Stewart said.
In American cities with large German populations, frankfurters and wieners, along with beer, were served in German-style beer gardens.
USA and Mexico will vie for the title.
