Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 18
Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 18

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» David Tewksbury Trio: 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $10, all ages. Wear a mask; stay at least six feet away from others. Paying in advance online encouraged; admission limited to 50.

» Beleza: 6-8:30 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “As Good As It Gets”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

» Mercy Trail: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon. (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

