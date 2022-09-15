 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 16

Persimmon Tree Players: "Duets," a collection of one-act plays by Peter Quilter, 7:30 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $68-$12. (Next week's performances will be at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville.)

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Local Vocals: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Blake Hunter and Friends: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Oversteppers: A food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Butcher Brown Big Band featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO: BIGB4ND Album Release Party with The Charles Owens Trio: 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance

Paramount Presents: National Geographic Live — Kobie Boykins, Exploring Mars: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $29.75, $24.75 seniors and $19.75 students.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Avi Kaplan with Taylor Ashton: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $20 advance.

