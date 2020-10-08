 Skip to main content
Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 9
Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 9

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

Tyler Dick Band: 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, all ages, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.

Paramount Presents: Manhattan Short Film Festival: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $11 students.

Deja Vu: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Virginia Film Festival blends virtual screenings and talks with drive-in movies

Virtual All-Access Passes are $65, $45 for students and free for University of Virginia students through the Arts$ program; they're on sale now at virginiafilmfestival.org/passes. Single tickets, $8, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Admission to the Drive-In Movies is $25 per vehicle, and tickets go on sale at noon Thursday at virginiafilmfestival.org. Virtual Special Presentation events are free; registration begins at noon Thursday at virginiafilmfestival.org. 

