Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 30
Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 30

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

Beleza Trio — Mask the Mask Costume Party: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Halloween Boograss bluegrass jam event: Includes outdoor Halloween activities, live music and food, Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges, (303) 877-9659, no admission fee.

HalloQueen: Local drag legends perform, 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $12 advance, 18 and older, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Disney’s Hocus Pocus”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

