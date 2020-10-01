Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 2

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
» First Fridays: 6-9 p.m., bring an instrument for open stage, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
» Paramount Presents: The Royal Ballet in HD: “The Sleeping Beauty”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $14.50, $12.50 seniors, $10.50 students.
» Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
